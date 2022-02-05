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Lynette Zang - End of the Dollar Lifecycle – Dollar Will Die, Gold Will Replace it. This Moneyshift will Make Trillionaires
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408 views • February 05, 2022
In this Interview:
We dive into the dying Fiat Currencies around the world, including the US Dollar, as the Fiat Currency System Collapses – what will rise to take it’s place?
Gold & Silver are the most likely candidates, and in this episode we explore the end of the dollars lifecycle with Lynette Zang, a foremost expert and world renowned opinion on precious metals and currencies.
As always, there is a “silver lining” to all the doom and gloom in the markets!
Not financial advice. But, perhaps, the most important financial information of our lifetimes!
Click “Play” and turn up the sound for this interview.
We dive into the dying Fiat Currencies around the world, including the US Dollar, as the Fiat Currency System Collapses – what will rise to take it’s place?
Gold & Silver are the most likely candidates, and in this episode we explore the end of the dollars lifecycle with Lynette Zang, a foremost expert and world renowned opinion on precious metals and currencies.
As always, there is a “silver lining” to all the doom and gloom in the markets!
Not financial advice. But, perhaps, the most important financial information of our lifetimes!
Click “Play” and turn up the sound for this interview.
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