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Episode#36 - Winter Park Police Shooting Daniel Knight Knocks Out Cop
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65 views • April 15, 2022
LIVE Wednesday 7:00PM (PST)/10:00 PM(EST)
PreShow Music Live 6:40PM(PST)/10:40PM(EST)
During a current political climate when the Main Stream Media, the government and organizations such as Black Lives Matter are taking advantage of public emotions and manipulations; many wonder what is true. Are police good or bad, what’s the truth. Tonight we take a look at a Police Shooting from February 2022 that many of you have asked me to debrief.
Tune in tonight for a full analysis and a moment by moment breakdown of what took place at a wedding which resulted in the death of Daniel P. Knight and life changing decisions of two Winter Park Police Officers. Tonight you get an expert opinion from a cop who’s survived 4 police shootings, death of a partner, detective work and undercover gang/drug operations. Tonight you get to hear what cops have been silenced from saying and you also get to hear the identifiable moments which may or may not have led to mistakes.
RAW, Uncensored Factual Debrief in the shooting incident of the Winter Park Police & David P. Knight.
SPONSERS & ADVERTISERS:
MYPILLOW (MIKE LINDELL):
Receive a FREE gift using promo code: ALPHA
https://www.mypillow.com/alpha
Or Call 1-800-655-7135 Promo Code: ALPHA
https://www.patreon.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WANT A RUMBLE ACCOUNT, REGISTER WITH OUR REFERRAL LINK: https://rumble.com/register/TheAlphaWarriorShow/
SHOW CREDITS & LINKS:
Officer1 Body Cam
https://youtu.be/O789MrHjDhc
Officer2 Body Cam-Shooter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rT8Bh0DQSY4
FBI Stats
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRd5oucG114
SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS:
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thealphawarriornetwork
TWITTER ALPHAWARRIOR: https://twitter.com/xAlphaWarriorx
TWITTER PODCAST: https://twitter.com/AlphaWarriorPod
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
YOUTUBE(Network): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBi5hmsmECu5HSu_0KJbeEA
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/thealphawarriorshow
DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/TheAlphaWarriorShow
CONTACT ALPHA AT LINKS BELOW:
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
Email: [email protected]
SUPPORT:
To Support Alpha in his battle against a corrupt government and his freedom, follow the links below.
GIVESENDGO: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna
SPECIAL THANKS:
It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.
The fight is not over, but together we will win.
Respectfully,
Alfredo “Alpha” Luna
Moderna Pfzier Vaccines Jab Clots Myocarditis Pericarditis Nanobots Luciferase Sars Cov2 Bioweapon Mark of the Beast Bill Gates Revelations Johnson & Johnson Dr. Michael McDowell Dr. Tenpenny Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Karen Kingston Whistle Blower Dr. Judy Mikovits Dr. Stella Immanuel Santanic Depopulation WHO CDC Dr. Fauci Dr. Peter McCullough Awakening RedPill AlphaWarrior Patrick Bergy General James Jones John Brennan IIA ShadowNet ShadowGate
PreShow Music Live 6:40PM(PST)/10:40PM(EST)
During a current political climate when the Main Stream Media, the government and organizations such as Black Lives Matter are taking advantage of public emotions and manipulations; many wonder what is true. Are police good or bad, what’s the truth. Tonight we take a look at a Police Shooting from February 2022 that many of you have asked me to debrief.
Tune in tonight for a full analysis and a moment by moment breakdown of what took place at a wedding which resulted in the death of Daniel P. Knight and life changing decisions of two Winter Park Police Officers. Tonight you get an expert opinion from a cop who’s survived 4 police shootings, death of a partner, detective work and undercover gang/drug operations. Tonight you get to hear what cops have been silenced from saying and you also get to hear the identifiable moments which may or may not have led to mistakes.
RAW, Uncensored Factual Debrief in the shooting incident of the Winter Park Police & David P. Knight.
SPONSERS & ADVERTISERS:
MYPILLOW (MIKE LINDELL):
Receive a FREE gift using promo code: ALPHA
https://www.mypillow.com/alpha
Or Call 1-800-655-7135 Promo Code: ALPHA
https://www.patreon.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WANT A RUMBLE ACCOUNT, REGISTER WITH OUR REFERRAL LINK: https://rumble.com/register/TheAlphaWarriorShow/
SHOW CREDITS & LINKS:
Officer1 Body Cam
https://youtu.be/O789MrHjDhc
Officer2 Body Cam-Shooter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rT8Bh0DQSY4
FBI Stats
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRd5oucG114
SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS:
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thealphawarriornetwork
TWITTER ALPHAWARRIOR: https://twitter.com/xAlphaWarriorx
TWITTER PODCAST: https://twitter.com/AlphaWarriorPod
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
YOUTUBE(Network): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBi5hmsmECu5HSu_0KJbeEA
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/thealphawarriorshow
DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/TheAlphaWarriorShow
CONTACT ALPHA AT LINKS BELOW:
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
Email: [email protected]
SUPPORT:
To Support Alpha in his battle against a corrupt government and his freedom, follow the links below.
GIVESENDGO: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna
SPECIAL THANKS:
It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.
The fight is not over, but together we will win.
Respectfully,
Alfredo “Alpha” Luna
Moderna Pfzier Vaccines Jab Clots Myocarditis Pericarditis Nanobots Luciferase Sars Cov2 Bioweapon Mark of the Beast Bill Gates Revelations Johnson & Johnson Dr. Michael McDowell Dr. Tenpenny Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Karen Kingston Whistle Blower Dr. Judy Mikovits Dr. Stella Immanuel Santanic Depopulation WHO CDC Dr. Fauci Dr. Peter McCullough Awakening RedPill AlphaWarrior Patrick Bergy General James Jones John Brennan IIA ShadowNet ShadowGate
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