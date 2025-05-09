Sonic R (1997, Saturn)

Sonic R is a racing game developed by Sega and British company Traveller's Tales, and published by Sega (in North America, Europe, Japan and Australia), and Brazilian company Tec Toy (in Brazil). The game also came out for PC.



In Sonic R, various characters from the Sonic the Hedgehog games race against each other. The game is in full 3D and uses a third-person perspective. There is a two-player mode and several single player modes. In Grand Prix, you play a serious of races, each race is against four other characters. There are two modes were you race against the clock, and two special modes: in one mode, you need to find five balloons hidden on the track as fast as you can, in the mother mode you need to chase after and tag the other four characters who will run away from you.

Each track has multiple paths and hidden things to find, like chaos emeralds. You need to find things on the tracks in order to unlock new characters and stages. For example, collecting the five Sonic medals on one track will enable you to do a 1-on-1 race against a locked character. If you win the race, the chacter gets unlocked. At the beginning, you can choose between four characters (Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Amy) and four tracks. Each character differs in speed and handling, and has different abilities. Some abilities require a number of rings to be activated. Rings are on the tracks and can be collected. Also, some branches of the track are locked during the race but will open once you have collected enough rings.

