Run Around Blues Traveler

"Run-Around" is a song by American rock band Blues Traveler, featured on their fourth studio album, Four (1994). The song was the band's breakthrough hit, peaking at number eight on the US Billboard Hot 100 and number 13 on Canada's RPM Top Singles chart. It won the band's first Grammy Award in 1996, for Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group.





"Run-Around" debuted on June 24, 1993, during a solo show featuring Blues Traveler frontman John Popper. The first full band performance of the song took place the next time it was played, February 21, 1994. The 1994 show was significant because it took place at the famous CBGB and the show introduced a number of songs that were to be on their next album, Four.





The song tells of the relationship Popper had with original bass player Felicia. Popper had a crush on her, but was worried because they also shared a close friendship. According to guitarist Chan Kinchila the two still remained close friends after the events of the songs. She was also the subject of a later song, "Felicia".





The ORIGINAL video for the song has a Wizard of Oz motif, with Blues Traveler playing behind a curtain in a nightclub while a young, "hip" and more "photogenic" group appears to be playing the song. Dorothy Gale (Diana Marquis), the main character of the story, tries to get into the club.





Blues Traveler Lyrics

"Run-Around"

Writer: John C Popper

album: "Four" (1994)





Oh,

Once upon a midnight dreary

I woke with something in my head

I couldn't escape the memory

Of a phone call and of what you said





Like a game show contestant with a parting gift

I could not believe my eyes

When I saw through the voice of a trusted friend

Who needs to humor me and tell me lies

Yeah, humor me and tell me lies





And I'll lie too and say I don't mind

And as we seek so shall we find

And when you're feeling open I'll still be here

But not without a certain degree of fear

Of what will be with you and me

I still can see things hopefully





But you

Why you wanna give me a run-around

Is it a sure-fire way to speed things up

When all it does is slow me down





And shake me and my confidence

About a great many things

But I've been there I can see it cower

Like a nervous magician waiting in the wings





Of a bad play where the heroes are right

And nobody thinks or expects too much

And Hollywood's calling for the movie rights

Singing hey babe let's keep in touch

Hey baby let's keep in touch





But I want more than a touch I want you to reach me

And show me all the things no one else can see

So what you feel becomes mine as well

And soon if we're lucky we'd be unable to tell

What's yours and mine, the fishing's fine

And it doesn't have to rhyme, so don't you feed me a line





But you

Why you wanna give me a run-around

Is it a sure-fire way to speed things up

When all it does is slow me down





Tra la la la la bombardier this is the pilot speaking

And I've got some news for you

It seems my ship still stands no matter what you drop

And there ain't a whole lot that you can do





Oh sure the banner may be torn and the wind's gotten colder

Perhaps I've grown a little cynical

But I know no matter what the waitress brings

I shall drink it and always be full

Yeah, I will drink it and always be full





Oh I like coffee, and I like tea

I'd like to be able to enter a final plea

I still got this dream that you just can't shake

I love you to the point you can no longer take





Well all right okay

So be that way, I hope and pray

That there's something left to say...





For you, now

Why you wanna give me a run-around

Is it a sure-fire way to speed things up

When all it does is slow me down





Oh, yeah, now

Why you wanna give me a run-around

Is it a sure-fire way to speed things up

When all it does is slow me down