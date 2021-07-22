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Book of Joshua Reveals How to Save America
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50 views • July 22, 2021
Marx said, “Keep people from their history and they are easily controlled.” Joshua warned about that very scenario at the end of his life. The book of Joshua gives a clear blueprint for how to save America! Our current situation looks dire, but with God going before us, we can push back strong forces of evil and take our country back!
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Get off the spiritual couch and get strong in the Word of God! Time to understand the Kingdom and how to function efficiently in it. It is critical for times
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More about Marjorie Lou – speaker and author
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More videos at Brighteon.com/channel/buzz
Join our Telegram Channel
Kingdom Purpose Life with Marjorie Lou
t.me/Marjorielou
MUST READ - "Becoming a Powerful Christian - 7 Secrets to a Life of Miracles and Answered Prayer" BEST-SELLING Book by Marjorie Lou.
A powerful life-changing book to introduce you to the reality of God's Kingdom, how it works, and how God makes His immeasurable greatness of power available to you. You can finally experience miracles and healing in your life! Explains in detail what “Behind the Veil” really means!
https://kingdompurposelife.com/shop/
amazon.com in Kindle, paperback, hardback, Audible
FREE COURSES for Christians!
https://KingdomPurposeLife.com
Get off the spiritual couch and get strong in the Word of God! Time to understand the Kingdom and how to function efficiently in it. It is critical for times
Discover your Kingdom Purpose Life and get trained to walk it out!
More about Marjorie Lou – speaker and author
https://Marjorie Lou.com
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