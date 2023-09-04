Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Boneface, KENT MCLELLAN AZOV, tells his story. He trolls western media; got cut out of context by RT
channel image
Henrik Wallin - All knowledge
101 Subscribers
74 views
Published Yesterday

Increased the volume with 10 dB, which makes it easier to listen to on many devices.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HH9qzF7N71E where I expect it to be removed as soon as the censors see it.


https://twitter.com/BoneFaceTheMC

The interview with telegra.ph:

https://telegra.ph/INTERVIEW-WITH-BONEFACE---US-NEO-NAZI-EX-MEMBER-OF-AZOV-BATTALION-11-12


He is highly critical of NATO, EU, many in Ukraine, and of Russia, while he says that Russia got provoced into the war. He says he has never killed civilians.


He has made suboptimal life-choices, but seem to have a better understanding of things than 2 parliaments combined.

Keywords
russiapropagandamediaukrainenatonazismazovbonefacekent mclellan

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket