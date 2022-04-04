FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Matthew 5:13-16, 20220403

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation, Saints Are The Salt And Light Of The World: Matthew 5:13-16, 20220403



O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for Your Divine Blessings as part of my Salvation through the Atoning Blood Sacrifice of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ. Heavenly Father, my LORD Jesus Christ’s teaching on the mountain encourages me:

That as a Saint, 13 I am the salt of the earth to testify to members and leaders in the Church and unbelievers that repentance toward GOD and faith toward our LORD Jesus Christ must be the evidence of our obedience to Your Salvation in the Gospel of the Grace of our Merciful Father.

But, as an apostate, if I am unrepentant or compromise and sin, and lose my saltiness, essence, and testimony, how can I be a seasoning for unbelievers? I am then good for nothing, but to be thrown out and trampled underfoot by men and women.

Through the Righteousness of my LORD Jesus Christ, 14 I am the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden.

15 Nor do they light a lamp and put it under a bucket, but on a lampstand, and it gives light to all who are in the house.

Therefore, through Your Grace and Power, I shall 16 let my light shine before men and women, that they may see the fruit of the Holy Spirit in me and glorify You, my Almighty Father in Heaven. Amen!

Thank you, Holy Father! Please continue to make me a spiritual blessing who imitates Christ as the Apostle Paul did, and prayerfully strives for Righteousness, Self-Control, and Judgment to come. Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Matthew 5:13-16 personalized NKJV)

* * * *