VOTE IN GOOD JUDGES TO HELP STOP THE TYRANNY AT LOCAL LEVEL

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VLTV
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Trevor Buker is running for County Judge in Tarrant County, Texas. He is hoping to stop the tyranny and corrupt behavior that is taking over and spreading in Texas. Listen to his ideals and policies. See the end for upcoming events and meet and greets.
Find Trevor on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RobertTrevorBuker
Find Trevor on Twitter @RobertTBuker