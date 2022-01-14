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VACCINE INDUCED HEART ATTACKS SPREADING TO THE UN-VACCINATED DUE TO SPIKE PROTEIN SHEDDING...
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152 views • January 14, 2022
Are you getting spiked? Are you a spiker or a spikee? I do believe the vaccinated are spreading something to the rest of us. How serious? I don't know. However I cannot believe something this evil would not be set up to spread itself to the unvaccinated. And, make no mistake, 5G will play a part in this at some point if not already. Source: Alien.Wars. More videos you might like:
Photographer Russell Nelson - Hunter S. Thompson wanted me to film a snuff film for 100K
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2b7gKhMYqHbU/
Photographer Russell Nelson - Hunter S. Thompson wanted me to film a snuff film for 100K
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2b7gKhMYqHbU/
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