Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom - 3/6/23 - The Latest on Food Security

Bill Rogers kicks off the discussion with the war on eggs, specifically claims for the bird and avian flu (using the unreliable PCR test), and possible causes of low egg production such as high-glyphosate feed. We discuss last weekend's "The Attack on Food Symposium + Solutions to Fight Back" hosted by Dr. Meryl Nass and Childrens Health Defense, and related topics. Related Links:

Avian flu has led to the killing of 140m farmed birds since last October: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/dec/09/avian-flu-has-led-to-the-killing-of-140m-farmed-birds-since-last-october



Joel Salatin on the Egg Shortage

9 minutes: https://youtu.be/jPRrI-c6KsE





‘The birds are all back inside’: could this be the end for free-range eggs in the UK? https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/oct/21/bird-flu-free-range-eggs-uk

James Corbett articles:





What is the Future of Food?

https://corbettreport.substack.com/p/what-is-the-future-of-food





The Future of Food (Is Ours to Decide)

https://corbettreport.substack.com/p/the-future-of-food-is-ours-to-decide





The Future Food False Flag

MP3 and show notes: https://www.corbettreport.com/foodfalseflag/





The Attack on Food Symposium + Solutions to Fight Back | Childrens Health Defense

(from last Saturday - full video and schedule)

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/the-attack-on-food-symposium/-attack-on-food-symposium-event/





It’s ‘IMPERATIVE’ you understand THIS about ESG & the WEF - Glenn Beck 17 minutes: https://youtu.be/exTiGw9Tu80





Stop ESGism

Companies that comply with ESG mandates encourage the spread of totalitarianism and

fascism. It's time to stop. Here's why. Here's how.

https://cesg.substack.com/p/stop-esgism





The ESG Sleight of Hand

How the cleverly executed trick and deception works

https://cesg.substack.com/p/the-esg-sleight-of-hand





Vanguard CEO Abandons ESG Investing Alliance: "Not In The Game Of Politics" https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/vanguard-ceo-abandons-esg-investing-alliance-not-game-politics





Neighborhood Food Network!

This program, which we invite you to initiate on your block, will create a parallel food system, one street at a time. We support neighbors to connect and empower each other to grow their food, support local small farmers, get prepared in case of times of crisis, and be independent of the current toxic food system. https://neighborhoodfoodnetwork.com

Full Event Details: https://riseupnh.org/lets-barter/



For more, see www.RiseUpNH.org

