“Bethlehem is Very Sad This Year" - No Christmas Celebration - "I Hope the War Stops and We Can Start Anew, to See Hope and Peace Always”

“Bethlehem is very sad this year. I hope the war stops and we can start anew, to see hope and peace always in our country.”

In an interview, 11-year-old Joseph Nassar, who used to sing at Christmas celebrations, and Eihab Zablah, known for portraying Santa Claus and distributing gifts during the festive season, spoke about the changed atmosphere in Bethlehem. This year, the city has made a decision not to celebrate Christmas as a gesture of support and solidarity with the people in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict.

Bethlehem, is a Palestinian city in the Israel-occupied West Bank. Just 6 miles south of Jerusalem, is Gaza. It has so far escaped the same ravages of war that have gripped Gaza. - Cynthia