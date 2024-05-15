SARS-CoV2 lab made in 2004.

"They made SARS-CoV2 in the laboratory in 2004. SARS-CoV2. I'm just gonna keep saying it. It's not a Coronavirus it's a retrovirus, part HIV, part XMRV, part SARS.
The viruses we discovered were called XMRVs. Xeno- yeah we’re xenophobic and so are our immune systems!
And you don't inject them, bypassing your innate immune system, your skin, your gut, your nasal pharyngeal cavity.
Don't wear a mask and suffocate your immune system, because that's how you drive an RNA virus through your body."
Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - at OC Eagle Forum 02/05/2023
Full presentation: https://rumble.com/v2ej0c2-beware-of-vaccine-dangers-and-dr-faucis-deceit-feb-5-2023-oc-ca-presentatio.html
