Shootout between assault battalion of the 11th regiment of the People's Militia of the DPR and a separate branch of the Ukrainian troops - SSO (Special Operations Forces)

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Russian operated Drone captures rare footage of a shootout between the assault battalion of the 11th regiment of the People's Militia of the DPR and a separate branch of the Ukrainian troops - SSO (Special Operations Forces)
The battle takes place on the territory of the fortified area of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Pervomaisky, on the Donetsk ring road. After the retreat, the Ukrainian fighters dispersed, Russian units had to literally pick out the UAF from the "fox holes" dug under the asphalt.
Video from the military correspondent Andrey Filatov.
Source @ASB Military News