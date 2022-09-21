Putin announces partial mobilization in Russia (mirrored)

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Mirrored from Rumble channel RT at:-
https://rumble.com/v1kwn5l-putin-announces-partial-mobilization-in-russia.html
In a nationwide address on Wednesday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization.
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