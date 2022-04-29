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Thousands Of People Forced To Ask For A Piece Of Bread To Live In Italy,While Mario Draghi Sends Money For Weapons To Zelensky And NATO
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223 views • April 29, 2022
The economic capital of Italy today, Milan. Thousands of people forced to ask for a piece of bread to live. At the same time, the unelected banker sends money and weapons to Zelensky and NATO. Mario Draghi destroyed Italy and starved the population. He has to be kicked out.
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