【G-Times News】Poll Results: Poilievre is the best candidate to replace Trudeau

https://gnews.org/post/p1sys7543
According to a recent True North report, the latest poll results show that after Poilievre was elected as the leader of the Conservative Party, 35% of the people believed that he is the best candidate for the future Prime Minister of Canada, while only 31% of the people agreed with Trudeau
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.