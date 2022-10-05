【G-Times News】Poll Results: Poilievre is the best candidate to replace Trudeau

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https://gnews.org/post/p1sys7543
According to a recent True North report, the latest poll results show that after Poilievre was elected as the leader of the Conservative Party, 35% of the people believed that he is the best candidate for the future Prime Minister of Canada, while only 31% of the people agreed with Trudeau