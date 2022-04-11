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4/10/2022 Miles Guo: After taking power in 2012, Xi has got rid of his political opponents, oligarchs, and influential people in society via anti-corruption campaigns. He has become a dictator by establishing the National Security Commission in place of the Politburo Standing Committee. He has allied with various dictatorial regimes worldwide to create an axis alliance of totalitarianism, and meanwhile Xi has taken control of the energy countries in the Middle East and is helping Putin expand westward by invading Ukraine