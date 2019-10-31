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Official Trump Impeachment Proceedings Initiated By House Vote - FULL SHOW 10/31/19
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272 views • October 31, 2019
This is it! The American people are going to have to stand up against the globalist Deep State or forever be slaves. It’s time for Americans to wake up from their slumber fueled by entertainment and sports and realize their future and independence is being taken away for good.
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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