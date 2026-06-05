Use An Agent Or Go FSBO? Here's The Smart Answer

Well good afternoon everybody my name is Chris Berger and it’s time for Berger Point.

You know recently I was driving by and I saw a for sale by owner sign and I’m looking at the property and I’m trying to figure out why that owner decided to go and sell the property on his own.

Well he has a number of obstacles that he has to overcome and the primary obstacle is pricing the home correctly.

How do you do that?

Well, one thing that a realtor does provide, it’s called a CMA, or a Comparative Market Analysis.

And that will show the homes in the area that have sold over the last six months.

For example, you have a three bedroom, two bath house, acre property, roughly selling for about $400,000.

Well, if that homeowner in the FSBO is pricing his home at $450,000, people are going to wonder.

If they’re selling at $350,000, people are going to wonder because what’s wrong with the house?

So he’s quite in between.

So that’s why an agent can provide a CMA, extremely important.

Now, the second obstacle for a FSBO is, of course, marketing.

Well, just putting a sign up is not going to do it.

So, what the homeowner has to do — they have to advertise and go through the jumps and putting it on all the platforms on the internet so that hundreds of thousands of people see it.

Not just a thousand or five hundred you have to draw a bigger audience and perhaps the third and most damaging objection is actually negotiating the property —

Because I know myself — I sold my house and I was the listing agent for the house and it came time for negotiations — it’s sort of you know, spurred my anger a bit because what the agent was telling me was certainly justified, but I didn’t like it.

However, you have to overcome that and sell the house!

And that’s my point.

Get yourself an agent because the bottom line is they will sell it for you quicker, get you a better price and in the long run you’ll be a lot better off .

That’s my point!

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