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Vernon Coleman on Science Studies That Face Masks Does More Harm
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101 views • May 17, 2021
original video date: 2020113
In this video Dr Vernon Coleman goes over the studies from his book that proof how face mask can damage your health.
Sources:
his book= "Proof That Face Masks DoMore Harm Than Good" at http://www.vernoncoleman.com/pdfupdatedmaskbook.pdf
http://www.vernoncoleman.com/
http://www.vernoncoleman.com/bannedvids.htm
https://brandnewtube.com/@DrVernonColeman
In this video Dr Vernon Coleman goes over the studies from his book that proof how face mask can damage your health.
Sources:
his book= "Proof That Face Masks DoMore Harm Than Good" at http://www.vernoncoleman.com/pdfupdatedmaskbook.pdf
http://www.vernoncoleman.com/
http://www.vernoncoleman.com/bannedvids.htm
https://brandnewtube.com/@DrVernonColeman
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