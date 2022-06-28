The Mark of the Beast is coming, Prophecy

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Prophecy, given August 5th 2013 while in the kitchen.Notice it is a bit an older word, so it might be more important now
Re-published June 2022
Scripture:
Revelation 13:16-17, 14:9-11
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/the-mark-of-the-beast-is-coming/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski