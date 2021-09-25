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Babylon is fallen: the Vatican, the Jesuits and their murderous history (2)
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180 views • September 25, 2021
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Credits to a brother who understand the evils of the Vatican and their Jesuits.
The purpose of this video is NOT to offend Catholics but to bring to light the false, sun worship doctrines and murderous history of the Vatican and their cohorts, the Jesuits. Please watch the video in its entirety.
The Vatican, the first beast of Revelation 13, and the Roman Church being the whore of Babylon according to Revelation 17:1-5, claims it has moral authority to preach what they do. What many Catholic believers do not realize is that the majority of Catholic doctrine cannot be found in the Bible since its doctrine originates in sun worship and paganism.
Further, her popes have also changed the immutable law of God – His holy and eternal ten commandments – by deleting the second commandment on idolatry, changing the Sabbath day from the commanded 7th day to the 1st day in honor of the sun god Mithra and divided the commandment on coveting in two.
The popes of Rome are responsible for the torture and murder of well over 100 million Christians during the dark and middle ages, thus making the Vatican the biggest murderous organization in human history.
The popes of Rome have also put the Bible on the list of forbidden books in 1229 at the Council of Valencia and in 1545 at the Council of Trent. The popes and hierarchy of the Vatican are also supporters of homosexuality and pedophilia since it has been reported that 98% of Vatican prelates are homosexuals. And finally, how many pedophile cases involve Catholic priests!
The sins of the Vatican have reached heaven and our heavenly Father is calling out to Catholics to “Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues. For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities” (Revelation 18:4-5).
The remaining part of Revelation 18 speaks of how the Roman Catholic Church will come to her end as well as in Revelation 19;2.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org) along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVw2_lnGZ7kOg_4F6His7g
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to a brother who understand the evils of the Vatican and their Jesuits.
The purpose of this video is NOT to offend Catholics but to bring to light the false, sun worship doctrines and murderous history of the Vatican and their cohorts, the Jesuits. Please watch the video in its entirety.
The Vatican, the first beast of Revelation 13, and the Roman Church being the whore of Babylon according to Revelation 17:1-5, claims it has moral authority to preach what they do. What many Catholic believers do not realize is that the majority of Catholic doctrine cannot be found in the Bible since its doctrine originates in sun worship and paganism.
Further, her popes have also changed the immutable law of God – His holy and eternal ten commandments – by deleting the second commandment on idolatry, changing the Sabbath day from the commanded 7th day to the 1st day in honor of the sun god Mithra and divided the commandment on coveting in two.
The popes of Rome are responsible for the torture and murder of well over 100 million Christians during the dark and middle ages, thus making the Vatican the biggest murderous organization in human history.
The popes of Rome have also put the Bible on the list of forbidden books in 1229 at the Council of Valencia and in 1545 at the Council of Trent. The popes and hierarchy of the Vatican are also supporters of homosexuality and pedophilia since it has been reported that 98% of Vatican prelates are homosexuals. And finally, how many pedophile cases involve Catholic priests!
The sins of the Vatican have reached heaven and our heavenly Father is calling out to Catholics to “Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues. For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities” (Revelation 18:4-5).
The remaining part of Revelation 18 speaks of how the Roman Catholic Church will come to her end as well as in Revelation 19;2.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org) along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVw2_lnGZ7kOg_4F6His7g
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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