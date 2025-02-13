What Does Brighteon Think of Donald Trumps Golden Age?

In this episode The Holy Warship Podcast we discuss all things Golden Age!

Including: What the golden age is, What to Expect, and How to make sure we get there!





I hope to see you on the weekly Holy Warship Livestreams Scheduled for Fridays @ 5pm Pacific on X, Twitch, Kick and Rumble!





Help me continue creating this content by sharing it with others!

For those who are able to, please keep me in the fight by donating to me personally, or purchasing a product from my business Newport Mushroom.

For anyone who is kind enough to donate monthly I will return the gift with an invite to a private Telegram channel "The Warship Society" where myself and other like minded individuals meet weekly.





Thank You Everyone!





Donorbox: For Single and Recurring Monthly Donors.

https://donorbox.org/donate-to-aaron





Various Donation Methods & Crypto:

https://taplink.cc/donatetoaaron





Business Link:

newportmushroom.com





Website & Links:

https://taplink.cc/aaronbutler





(Thank you to AI Joe Rogan for the awesome introduction.)