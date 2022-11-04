Create New Account
InfoWars - Alan Watt - 'Understanding The Control' (2010 Infowars Documentary) - 11-03-2022
185 views
Oldyoti's Home Page
Published 19 days ago |

In 2010, the Infowars crew made two trips to Canada to interview and record the researcher, societal historian, and philosopher, Alan Watt in his native Canadian habitat. The overview of the fruit of his life's research is artfully and coherently presented here in what can only be described as an intellectual marathon. Enjoy.

infowars2010alan wattunderstanding the control

