InfoWars - Alan Watt - 'Understanding The Control' (2010 Infowars Documentary) - 11-03-2022

In 2010, the Infowars crew made two trips to Canada to interview and record the researcher, societal historian, and philosopher, Alan Watt in his native Canadian habitat. The overview of the fruit of his life's research is artfully and coherently presented here in what can only be described as an intellectual marathon. Enjoy.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.