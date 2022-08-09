What Happened to Tesla's Greatest Inventions

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
August 9, 2022
Today Pastor Stan looks at Nikola Tesla’s inventions. Drones has been invented for over a 100 years, yet we are only experiencing it in the last few years. Some of Tesla’s inventions were designed so that the world can have free energy, yet it was never developed. Why? Can someone be behind it all to for the sole purpose to control the people?
00:00 - Bright Future Destroyed
05:51 - Tesla’s UFO
11:12 - Tesla’s Death Ray
15:26 - Painful Answerers of 911
18:43 - Free Energy and Wireless Electricity
23:04 - Tesla’s Oscillator
26:04 - Tesla’s Aircraft
26:50 – Drones
29:03 - Theory of Gravity
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