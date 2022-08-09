What Happened to Tesla's Greatest Inventions

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





August 9, 2022





Today Pastor Stan looks at Nikola Tesla’s inventions. Drones has been invented for over a 100 years, yet we are only experiencing it in the last few years. Some of Tesla’s inventions were designed so that the world can have free energy, yet it was never developed. Why? Can someone be behind it all to for the sole purpose to control the people?





00:00 - Bright Future Destroyed

05:51 - Tesla’s UFO

11:12 - Tesla’s Death Ray

15:26 - Painful Answerers of 911

18:43 - Free Energy and Wireless Electricity

23:04 - Tesla’s Oscillator

26:04 - Tesla’s Aircraft

26:50 – Drones

29:03 - Theory of Gravity





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