Most Awesome Glacier Calving and Tsunami Wave Compilation 2
Published 21 hours ago
Feb 24, 2023

The Thwaites Glacier, an ice formation the size of Florida, can change the world. And the latest research shows that some of its most vulnerable spots are in greater danger than previously thought.


Thwaites holds a colossal amount of ice, enough to gradually raise sea levels by over two feet(Opens in a new tab)(Opens in a new tab), though its collapse in a heating climate could unleash many more feet from neighboring glaciers. The Antarctic glacier has destabilized, retreating back nearly nine miles since the 1990s. If much of it progressively melts in the coming decades and centuries, large swathes of coastal cities and populated areas around the globe could become submerged, and easily thrashed by storms. For this reason, scientists are now intensely researching where Thwaites is melting, and how fast it might melt. These are monumental questions for Earth's future denizens.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bro3Ss7rDaU

