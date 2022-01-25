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The Great Reset | Why Does Moderna Hold Patent 10703-789?
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151 views • January 25, 2022
Why do the COVID-19 vaccines include a 10703-789 Patent? Do the COVID-19 vaccines contain the SARS-COV-2 virus? Do the COVID-19 vaccines cause VAIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome)?
Learn More About Karen Kingston At:
www.MiFight.com
Learn More - Doctor Judy Mikovits | Step 1, 2, 3 | What Can You Do If You've Taken the COVID-19 Vaccines?
https://rumble.com/vswvdt-doctor-judy-mikovits-step-1-2-3-what-can-you-do-if-youve-taken-the-covid-19.html
Connect the Dots, Follow the Interactive Timeline & Discover the Truth About The Great Reset / Fourth Industrial Revolution / Rockefeller Plan Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation
******Part 1:
Website: www.MiFight.com
Read the 248 Page Moderna Patent for the WHO Covid-19 Vaccines: https://www.modernatx.com/sites/default/files/US10703789.pdf
Learn More About Moderna’s Patents: Patent: 10703-789
******Part 2:
What Is the Purpose of a Well-Run Business?
Description - Dr. Robert Zoellner, Aaron Antis and Clay Clark break down the purpose of a business and how to create a business that creates both time and financial freedom for both you and your family.
Learn More About: www.DrZoellner.com
Learn How to Buy an OXI Fresh Carpet Cleaning Franchise: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/oxifresh/
Learn How to Start & Grow a Business Today: https://thrive15.com/
See the Inflation Rate Today:
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CURRCIR
Perpetual busyness is not the goal
Employing everyone is not the goal
Becoming America’s most innovative marketing guru is not the goal
Life coaching is not the goal
Fulfilling every need of every customer is not the goal
The Purpose of a Business Is to Create Both Time and Financial Freedom:
Step 1 - Raise capital - Secret move work 80 hours per week and delay gratification
Step 2 - You must find a problem that you can solve that people are actually willing to pay you to solve
Step 3 - You must create a unique value proposition
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “In a crowded marketplace, fitting in is failing. In a busy marketplace, not standing out is the same as being invisible.” - Seth Godin, Purple Cow: Transform Your Business by Being Remarkable
Step 4 - You must hire employees who are willing to do what is required to execute the proven systems
Step 5 - Install checklists, processes and systems
Step 6 - You must know your numbers
Fixed expenses
Variable expenses
Profit percentage
Step 7 - You must begin to live your best life now
This Band of Brothers Operates 3 Franchises at 18 Locations Across 4 States - https://www.franchise500.com/article/249252
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Connect the Dots, Follow the Interactive Timeline & Discover the Truth About The Great Reset / Fourth Industrial Revolution / Rockefeller Plan Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation
Learn More About Karen Kingston At:
www.MiFight.com
Learn More - Doctor Judy Mikovits | Step 1, 2, 3 | What Can You Do If You've Taken the COVID-19 Vaccines?
https://rumble.com/vswvdt-doctor-judy-mikovits-step-1-2-3-what-can-you-do-if-youve-taken-the-covid-19.html
Connect the Dots, Follow the Interactive Timeline & Discover the Truth About The Great Reset / Fourth Industrial Revolution / Rockefeller Plan Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation
******Part 1:
Website: www.MiFight.com
Read the 248 Page Moderna Patent for the WHO Covid-19 Vaccines: https://www.modernatx.com/sites/default/files/US10703789.pdf
Learn More About Moderna’s Patents: Patent: 10703-789
******Part 2:
What Is the Purpose of a Well-Run Business?
Description - Dr. Robert Zoellner, Aaron Antis and Clay Clark break down the purpose of a business and how to create a business that creates both time and financial freedom for both you and your family.
Learn More About: www.DrZoellner.com
Learn How to Buy an OXI Fresh Carpet Cleaning Franchise: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/oxifresh/
Learn How to Start & Grow a Business Today: https://thrive15.com/
See the Inflation Rate Today:
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CURRCIR
Perpetual busyness is not the goal
Employing everyone is not the goal
Becoming America’s most innovative marketing guru is not the goal
Life coaching is not the goal
Fulfilling every need of every customer is not the goal
The Purpose of a Business Is to Create Both Time and Financial Freedom:
Step 1 - Raise capital - Secret move work 80 hours per week and delay gratification
Step 2 - You must find a problem that you can solve that people are actually willing to pay you to solve
Step 3 - You must create a unique value proposition
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “In a crowded marketplace, fitting in is failing. In a busy marketplace, not standing out is the same as being invisible.” - Seth Godin, Purple Cow: Transform Your Business by Being Remarkable
Step 4 - You must hire employees who are willing to do what is required to execute the proven systems
Step 5 - Install checklists, processes and systems
Step 6 - You must know your numbers
Fixed expenses
Variable expenses
Profit percentage
Step 7 - You must begin to live your best life now
This Band of Brothers Operates 3 Franchises at 18 Locations Across 4 States - https://www.franchise500.com/article/249252
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Connect the Dots, Follow the Interactive Timeline & Discover the Truth About The Great Reset / Fourth Industrial Revolution / Rockefeller Plan Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation
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