Vast Corporations Manipulating and Causing Destruction (Sandi Adams 1/4)

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• 17 goals of Agenda 21 / Agenda 2030
• Smart Cities and the Internet of Things (IOT)
• Global Commutarinism
• Debt Bubble
• Bank Bail-Ins
• Taking control of the global food supply
• Big Pharma road blocking covid 19 cures
• Pirbright Institute UK
• Ripple Net payment system
• XRP Ripple cryptocurrency
• Digital Dollar Project