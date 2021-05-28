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ENTER THE NEEDLE SWEEPSTAKES!!! Peggy Hall
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40 views • May 28, 2021
May 26, 2021
$1 million sweepstakes for the vaccine??If the vax is so great, why do people have to be rewarded to get it?
I found a loophole that the could make this fun for those of us smart enough to say no tot he needle.
Let's take a look, "shall we?"!
Subscribe to my ad-free, censorship-free, EXCLUSIVE private video platform here:
https://PeggyHall.tv
Subscribe for my FREE newsletter and action emails here: https://www.TheHealthyAmerican.org
Visit our coalition of local freedom groups defending our Golden State!
List your local group for FREE and boost your visibility with California patriots!
Connection! Education! Action! We are here for YOU!
https://FreedomForCalifornia.org
$1 million sweepstakes for the vaccine??If the vax is so great, why do people have to be rewarded to get it?
I found a loophole that the could make this fun for those of us smart enough to say no tot he needle.
Let's take a look, "shall we?"!
Subscribe to my ad-free, censorship-free, EXCLUSIVE private video platform here:
https://PeggyHall.tv
Subscribe for my FREE newsletter and action emails here: https://www.TheHealthyAmerican.org
Visit our coalition of local freedom groups defending our Golden State!
List your local group for FREE and boost your visibility with California patriots!
Connection! Education! Action! We are here for YOU!
https://FreedomForCalifornia.org
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