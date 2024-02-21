Grand Illusions of Ethnic Cleansing - Israel's Minister of Settlements and Nat'l Missions - "There is No Such Thing as a Palestinian People"

Israel's Minister of Settlements and National Missions, Orit Strook (originally Hungarian), says "there will not be a Palestinian state in the Land of Israel because there is no such thing as a Palestinian people, there is no such nation."
