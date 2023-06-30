Create New Account
Episode 405: No Sugar Added
Samuel Adams Returns
Published Yesterday

See full description at: https://bit.ly/3CU9iXf

This week it is No Sugar Added in three segments. I’m also using this title because we are releasing our FDA approved ‘No Sugar Added’ Pepper Jams. I figure that since we have two dedicated contributors to the program (of which we could use a couple more dedicated donors,) and I sustain all the rest of the cost for producing Sam Adams, I can ask that you consider expanding your culinary experience with our Pepper Jams and other products. Or, you can always donate directly, but enjoying the Pepper Jams is another way of helping to fund this program. See the Link in the References.

No Sugar Added – Supreme Court

There is no other way to consider the decisions of the recent Supreme Court than through the letters of Anti-federalist ‘Brutus.’ Brutus, in Essay XII on 7 February 1788, predicts the conundrum of the court especially the decision regarding South Carolina (Supreme Court Orders Race-Based Redistricting,) when he wrote:

‘First. Let us enquire how the judicial power will effect an extension of the legislative authority.


Perhaps the judicial power will not be able, by direct and positive decrees, ever to direct the legislature, because it is not easy to conceive how a question can be brought before them in a course of legal discussion, in which they can give a decision, declaring, that the legislature have certain powers which they have not exercised, and which, in consequence of the determination of the judges, they will be bound to exercise. But it is easy to see, that in their adjudications they may establish certain principles, which being received by the legislature, will enlarge the sphere of their power beyond all bounds.’


And there is No Sugar Added to his comments from that point on. I will cover more on this in Segment number 1.

No Sugar Added – the need of Reformation in the pulpits

Keywords
brutus essaysscotus june decisionswef ai for esgpulpit reformationlarry fink esg

