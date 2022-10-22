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10/21/2022 Miles Guo’s Important Notice on the PAG case: I hereby call on all my fellow fighters and supporters around the world to stop publishing and searching the information about the persons and companies involved in the PAG case. Also, please delete all the relevant information published in the past about the individuals and families associated with the above case