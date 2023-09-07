Create New Account
Russia has succeeded in stalling Ukraine's counteroffensive for yet another day.
Published 17 hours ago

Russia claims to have succeeded in stalling Ukraine's counteroffensive for yet another day. The Russian defence ministry said that over 660 Ukrainian troops were killed and over 19 attacks repelled in the last 24 hours. It also released a video of OSA missile system protecting Russian positions in South Donetsk by firing missiles at Ukrainian jets and drones

