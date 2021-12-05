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STEW PETERS - WHISTLEBLOWER DOCTOR MURDERED AFTER EXPOSING GRAPHENE OXIDE ! RE UP
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1124 views • December 05, 2021
STEW PETERS - WHISTLEBLOWER DOCTOR MURDERED AFTER EXPOSING GRAPHENE OXIDE ! RE UP
part 211 - real battle vs 4 REICH ! (BIG TECH - social media like YOUTUBE - FACEBOOK - TWITTER - INSTAGRAM etc.) - BIG PHARMA - MAINSTREAM MEDIA - DEEP STATES !
I must give a BIG THANKS that mr. STEW PETERS spoke about death of dr. ANDREAK KNOACK.
WITH your permission, is a little lack of info here, that is not about only GRAPHENE OXYIDE - but, GRAPHENE HIDROXID which differ from first, this man is not a ordinary doctor, is a specialist, a top one in ACTIVATED CARBON.
LETTING this aside, mr. STEW did a big thing put this info on his show, NR.5 also thanks him.
graphene hydroxide – search !
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=graphene%20hydroxide&;kind=video
'
SO I CLOSE with a big respect for dr. ANDREAS NOACK and GOD REST HIM !
HE REMAIN in our hearts, and we will try HONOR his memory how we can !
NR.5 - DONT GIVE UP UK, PATRIOTS - look at FRANCE protest (RALLY) peacefully (of course we can DEFEND if must) and learn from there, AND if BORIS said ''we build back better'' - you can say ''WE FIGHT BACK BETTER !'
SORRY FOR DISABLE MESSAGES - TROLLS are the last thing i want.
A BIG THANKS to all TRUE FREE VOICES, TRUE PATRIOTS who still fight and dont give up vs WW 3 !
part 211 - real battle vs 4 REICH ! (BIG TECH - social media like YOUTUBE - FACEBOOK - TWITTER - INSTAGRAM etc.) - BIG PHARMA - MAINSTREAM MEDIA - DEEP STATES !
I must give a BIG THANKS that mr. STEW PETERS spoke about death of dr. ANDREAK KNOACK.
WITH your permission, is a little lack of info here, that is not about only GRAPHENE OXYIDE - but, GRAPHENE HIDROXID which differ from first, this man is not a ordinary doctor, is a specialist, a top one in ACTIVATED CARBON.
LETTING this aside, mr. STEW did a big thing put this info on his show, NR.5 also thanks him.
graphene hydroxide – search !
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=graphene%20hydroxide&;kind=video
'
SO I CLOSE with a big respect for dr. ANDREAS NOACK and GOD REST HIM !
HE REMAIN in our hearts, and we will try HONOR his memory how we can !
NR.5 - DONT GIVE UP UK, PATRIOTS - look at FRANCE protest (RALLY) peacefully (of course we can DEFEND if must) and learn from there, AND if BORIS said ''we build back better'' - you can say ''WE FIGHT BACK BETTER !'
SORRY FOR DISABLE MESSAGES - TROLLS are the last thing i want.
A BIG THANKS to all TRUE FREE VOICES, TRUE PATRIOTS who still fight and dont give up vs WW 3 !
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