Bartiromo: Biden Regime Sold $300 Million Worth of Border Wall Parts for $2 Million

REPORT: The Biden administration is selling off border wall parts for massive discounts as illegal immigration continues to worsen. How about we just put it up instead?





According to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo the Biden admin has sold $300 million worth of wall parts for just $2 million. “You're talking about $2 million of revenue from this… This is $300 million in value. This is taxpayer money.” Remember when they said the border wall was “too expensive” and then sent $100 billion to Ukraine?

