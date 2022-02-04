DR. KAUFMAN WT DR. KISELEVA: BREAKING DOWN MED. SCHOOL INDOCTRINATION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
B
Via Daniel1806 https://www.bitchute.com/channel/daniel1806/ "Another doctor who is questioning her medical education and training, and is now discovering the truth - Dr. Kaufman with Dr. Kiseleva - 2022-02-03"
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com
🍀🍀🍀
Freedom Talk 1 | (History of 'Virology', Freedom & Mindset, 'Sleeping Beauty')
https://bitchute.com/video/hG2mgzIT79AH/
FREEDOM TALK 4 | (Control Experiments Explained | the Violation of Human Rights)
https://bitchute.com/video/0qwkstMY6UZH/
THE MAINSTREAM CONTROLLED OPPOSITION DOCTORS ARE OFFICIALLY IN A PANIC - 72777
https://bitchute.com/video/98A2X4MFdnk9/
🍀🍀🍀
The FINAL REFUTAL of Virology | Microbiologist Dr. Lanka proves 'Virology' is unscientific
https://bitchute.com/video/LBHOC6z2g99X/
🍀🍀🍀
GRAPHENE FLAGSHIP - (TOTAL CONTROL THROUGH THE) DIGITAL HEALTH PASSPORT
https://bitchute.com/video/TtRsGr6F2Ncm/
🍀🍀🍀
Robert Malone Is Still Promoting His New "COVID Vaccine" on YouTube
https://bitchute.com/video/0gdd28hQ1Dpc/
Malooney Toons; "We're all getting infected!!" 🤡 🤥
https://bitchute.com/video/1kR77769wCy7/
🍀🍀🍀
Tom Cowan - The Third and Final Pillar of Virology: The Genome
https://bitchute.com/video/04mEkCKcQTBc/
🍀🍀🍀
THE VIRUS ISOLATION DEBATE - DR. COWAN, DR. KAUFMAN (RESPONSE TO ROUND TABLE DISCUSSION)
https://bitchute.com/video/E2d6R2hGsdpA/
DR. COWAN & J. RAPPOPORT: SARS-COV-2 IS AN IMAGINARY VIRUS 🧚
https://bitchute.com/video/IqsL6wXHJAaP/
DR. COWAN EXPLAINS THE FOUNDATION & FLAWS IN VIRAL THEORY
https://bitchute.com/video/IQvombLBCMpH/
🍀🍀🍀
VIRUSES ARE NOT PATHOGENIC - AMANDA VOLLMER
https://bitchute.com/video/1tIBqrt0NhAe/
🍀🍀🍀
Dr. Lanka: the SEVEN REBUTTALS of the virus claim | (Nothing spreads BUT fear) | Virologists disprove themselves:
1. The fact of alignment
2. The fact of the lack of control experiments for alignment
3. Alignment is only done by means of mental constructs
4. Viruses have never been seen in a human/animal/plant or in liquids thereof
5. The composition of the structures that are claimed to be viruses, have never been biochemically characterized
6. Electron microscopic images, which are output as viruses, are known typical artifacts or cell specific structures
7. The animal experiments of the virologists refute the virus-existence assertions
https://bitchute.com/video/o63mObldrV2L/
DR STEFAN LANKA'S LATEST CONTROL EXPERIMENTS ON THE CYTOPATHIC EFFECT REFUTE VIRUSES (1ST PHASE)
https://bitchute.com/video/cRT95DpkQece/
DR. STEFAN LANKA - FULL INTERVIEW WITH KATE SUGAK
https://bitchute.com/video/YBEs8ToIuaKy/
🍀🍀🍀
FLASH GRAPHENE | EL + WASTE = CHEAP GRAPHENE 🤑
https://bitchute.com/video/mMy9muCk8Rf1/
..NEVER ABOUT A VIRUS - THE NANOTECH WAR ON THE HUMAN BLUEPRINT
https://bitchute.com/video/IJ9nNzO3phMb/
🍀🍀🍀