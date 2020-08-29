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Tennessee Anti-Riot Bill and School Indoctrination
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49 views • August 29, 2020
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee passed a law last week that will crackdown on the kind of destructive rioting we have been seeing all over the country in the last few months.
But of course, the mass media, which has aligned itself with rioters and anarchists, are painting this bill in a different light in an attempt to mislead the public and defend criminals.
Also on today’s program, we will be sharing some shocking examples of indoctrination taking place in our schools right now and how we can protect our kids from it.
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
But of course, the mass media, which has aligned itself with rioters and anarchists, are painting this bill in a different light in an attempt to mislead the public and defend criminals.
Also on today’s program, we will be sharing some shocking examples of indoctrination taking place in our schools right now and how we can protect our kids from it.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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