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Tennessee Anti-Riot Bill and School Indoctrination
Zach Drew Show
Zach Drew Show
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49 views • August 29, 2020
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee passed a law last week that will crackdown on the kind of destructive rioting we have been seeing all over the country in the last few months.

But of course, the mass media, which has aligned itself with rioters and anarchists, are painting this bill in a different light in an attempt to mislead the public and defend criminals.

Also on today’s program, we will be sharing some shocking examples of indoctrination taking place in our schools right now and how we can protect our kids from it.

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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!

You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
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Decatur, IL 62525

Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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antifariotblmtennesseeschool indoctrinationzach drewzach drew showanti riot
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy