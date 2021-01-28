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Are Parasites Causing Your Disease - Interview With Barbara Frank
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448 views • January 28, 2021
This video talks about how almost all human disease is caused by the medical professions best kept secret: Parasites. Learn all about parasites in this video. How we get them, how to protect yourself against them, and the health problems they cause.
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Beauty & Health Coaching - Learning Medical Research
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Our health products are available here
https://ageoldhealthwellness.storenvy.com
More health information and articles on our blog here:
http://www.dlshealthandbeauty.com
Check out our natural health products for acne, pain, viruses, colds, wrinkles, eye and skin conditions here:
http://www.dlshealthandbeauty.com/p/products.html
Beauty & Health Coaching - Learning Medical Research
Learn to make yourself more beautiful - Improve your health, hair, nails, and teeth
Learn from us here: http://www.dlshealthandbeauty.com/p/services.html
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