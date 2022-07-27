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HOW MANY LIVES DOES BIG PHARMA & GOVERNMENT HAVE TO DESTROY BEFORE WE STOP TRUSTING/LISTENING (mirrored)
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794 views • July 27, 2022

Mirrored from Bithchute channel SixthSense at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/phO7z3ZrhxI1/

MIRRORED FROM:⫸neverlosetruth⫷: https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0

🎬 https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2022-07-24_12-46-48:7

Three #vaccines later: “I was just following doctors orders and government mandates.”


They didn’t warn those with #autoimmune diseases that vaccines can trigger/make them worse. 🤬


I have Rheumatoid arthritis & the bones in my legs were sore for weeks. They finally told me why.


https://twitter.com/Em_Down_Under/status/1551146581092888576


▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

🏥Post Covid Jab Supplement Guide - Dr. Zandré Botha🏥:

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/post-covid-jab-supplement-guide:1


⚠️Pfizers Adverse Reactions Doc, they wanted to hide for 75 YEARS! ⚠️

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf


⚠️⚠️LATEST PFIZER DOC DROP:⚠️⚠️

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/reissue_5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf


⚠️MORE UP TO DATE CONTENT HERE:⚠️: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0


📣NEW!! - DOCS FOR DISTRIBUTION - PRINT AND SHARE!!📣

https://bit.ly/3x4pGRA


| https://bit.ly/3GHdSZR


📣NEW!! - OUTREACH WORLDWIDE​ - PARENTS JUST SAY NO TO CHILDREN & TEENS COVID-19 BIOWEAPON - PDF DOC 📣NEW!!

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/c830f5_ebc0ec0e2cc6440891058154886c5f11:a


📣NEW!! - Jab Centre Script & Documentation📣NEW!!

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Jab-Centre-Script---Documentation:5


📣NEW!! - URGENT PUBLIC NOTICE: Covid-19 vaccines and various civil servants are now under criminal investigation - Case number: 6029679/21 PDF - PRINT/SHARE FAR AND WIDE! 📣NEW!!

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/URGENT-PUBLIC-NOTICE-one-page:2


🏥 Removing Nano Poisoning - REV3 - PDF Document🏥

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Removing-Nano-poisoning-rev3-2020:3


🏥 How to detox graphene oxide 🏥

https://www.holistichealthonline.info/how-to-detox-graphene-oxide/


📣NEW!! - La Quinta Columna Infrographic Promo Flyer 📣NEW!!

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/la-quinta-columna-infrografic-promo-flyer:7

📣NEW!! - Frontline Workers Testimonials & VAERS Reports - UPDATED 11th AUGUST 2021 - [PDF DOC] PLEASE SHARE FAR AND WIDE!!! 📣

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Compilation-of-Injuries-Deaths-Jan-Aug-2021:3

📣NEW!! - CURRENT INFO TO SHARE TO FRIENDS AND LOVED ONES ABOUT THE BIO-WEAPON INJECTION [UK] - A4 📣

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/warning-flyer:1

📣NEW!! - Covid "Vaccine" Casualties July 2021 - A4 DOUBLE LEAFLET FOR SHARING!📣

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid-vaccine-injuries--jully-2021:e

📣NEW!! - There is no variant... not novel... no pandemic. Dr David Martin with Reiner Fuellmich 📣

https://www.bitchute.com/video/7lfuIhrGdBI1/


Flyers in PDF format, links to the source video:

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/fuellmich-with-qr-code:a


https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/fuellmich-with-qr-code-multi:9

Polyethylene glycol as a cause of anaphylaxis [ingredient in COVID injections!] - PDF DOC

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/s13223-016-0172-7:f

Evidence for a Connection between COVID-19 and Exposure to Radiofrequency Radiation from Wireless Telecommunications [PDF DOC]

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Rubik-Brown-COVID-19-and-RFR-SUBMITTED:f

COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease - PDF DOC

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503(2):b

https://www.caymanchem.com/msdss/33474m.pdf

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SM-102


Keywords
vaccinebill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna
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