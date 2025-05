Psychology of Evil That Guides the Planet, Created With Flaw, False Beliefs, We Have The Ability to Be Perfect While We Are Living on Earth

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/XpdAOoxcxrM

20120219 Lessons In Love - Love Has Power Over Evil S1P3





“GOD CREATED US WITH THE ABILITY TO OVERCOME EVIL. GOD DID NOT CREATE US WITH AN INHERENT FEELING THAT WE WERE ALWAYS GOING TO BE EVIL, HE NEVER CREATED US WITH A FLAW. HE CREATE US PERFECT.”

“WE HAVE THE ABILITY TO BE PERFECT.”

“YOU MUST BECOME PERFECT AS YOUR HEAVENLY FATHER IS PERFECT.”

“WE HAVE COMPLETE ABILITY TO BECOME PERFECTED IN EVERY ASPECT OF OUR BEING. PHYSICALLY, EMOTIONALLY, SPIRITUALLY, EVERY ASPECT OF OUR BEING WE HAVE THE ABILITY TO BECOME PERFECT.”

