How to talk to a Politician
Marine1063
Published 21 hours ago |

THEY SERVE US! WE ARE NOT THEIR SLAVES! KEEP IN MIND THEY ARE RICH ASSHOLES IN CONGRESS USING OUR TAX DOLLARS TO GET BILLIONS $$$$. JUST LOOK AT THAT SMILING JACK ASS!REPOST from MintPress News - "Anti-nuclear War Activist Confronts House Dem Leader Hakeem Jeffries". Anti-nuclear war activist Jose Vega confronts House Dem Leader Hakeem Jeffries

https://youtu.be/TPV3-GnJHnE

ukraine hakeem jeffries nord stream jose vega

