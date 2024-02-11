Create New Account
Rebel News violently expulsed from Steven Guilbault’s press conference
Neroke-5
15 Subscribers
205 views
Published a day ago

Mirrored Content


http://RebelFieldReports.com | Cameraman Guillaume Roy was violently pushed out of the building by a man identifying himself as the owner, and reporter Alexa Lavoie was expelled by two undercover Montreal police officers.

Visit Rebel News for more on this story ►https://rebelne.ws/49a3nfc

mediacanadathugsexpulsionquebec

