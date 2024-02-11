Rebel News violently expulsed from Steven Guilbault’s press conference

Mirrored Content
http://RebelFieldReports.com | Cameraman Guillaume Roy was violently pushed out of the building by a man identifying himself as the owner, and reporter Alexa Lavoie was expelled by two undercover Montreal police officers.
Visit Rebel News for more on this story ►https://rebelne.ws/49a3nfc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.