🚫Exposing Fake Christianity: Part 2 - Escape From Babylon:

Many Christians are led to believe that it’s the “church against the world”. That the enemy is from without, not from within. This can’t be further from the truth. We are taught that it is the world that will enact the greatest persecution against the body of Christ. This too is a fallacy. It will be the Satanic indwelling of unclean spirits within the congregations of believers, that will one day kill its own ranks. There is a false Christian system that has taken over the majority of churches. This duality of Christ/ Antichrist is alive and I can almost guarantee it’s within your church. Jesus said that the wheat and tares and sheep and goats will abide together until the end. That means the true and false believers will sit in the same pew, sing the same hymns, pass the same offering plate, and take the same Lord’s Supper. The Body has been infected with a sickness akin to a cancer. The shallow, uncommitted, fruitless attendee carries the banner for the antichrist. And one day will be like Saul and hold the coats of those who murder you and your family, in the name of the antichrist system. All the while, believing that they are doing God a favor. Let’s read Jesus’ own words on the purification process of the real Church: #Babylon #Jesus #Bible #Prophecy

