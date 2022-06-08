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The coming Marburg "OUTBREAK" courtesy of the Vaxx! Plus, when 18 GHz 5G is switched on the Nanoparticles in Vaxx will explode & delete the 1P36 Gene .
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775 views • June 08, 2022
The coming Marburg "OUTBREAK" courtesy of the Vaxx! Plus, when 18 GHz 5G is switched on the Nanoparticles in Vaxx will explode & delete the 1P36 Gene leading to what THEY are preparing for: THE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE.
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