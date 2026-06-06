What's Going On?

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President Trump Agreed With Bernie Sanders; Scott Bessent Trashed The Free Market
* Trump & Bessent are shattering the free-market orthodoxy and reviving Henry Clay’s American System.
* Trump’s team is dropping economic bombshells.
* First orders, then production, then jobs numbers prove it’s working.
* Peter Navarro names the name they banned for 100 years.
Promethean Updates (6 June 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7awrky-trump-agreed-with-bernie-bessent-trashed-the-free-market-whats-going-on.html