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JUST SAYING Episode 17 WE'RE JUST SO TRUCKING FED UP WITH ALL THE LIES
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11 views • February 04, 2022
This is a real movement. Weve heard lots of shit talking the movement as if its some kind of psy-op. Not everything is theater, people do exist and sometimes they actually do protest.
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