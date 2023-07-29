"DO NOT TOUCH, DO NOT MISHANDLE THE HOLY THINGS"- GOD'S JUDGEMENT FOR DISRESPECT OF HIS WORD

#WORLD #BIBLE #CHRISTIAN

Today's word: God says He will severely judge people who mock and slander His prophets. All who sneer at God's prophecies and call them a lie, the word of the Lord to you is repent of your evil or He will visit you with painful afflictions and judgements. DO NOT STEAL PROPHECY. DO NOT MANGLE IT, TWIST IT, REDO IT OR TREAT IT AS SOMETHING COMMON. DO NOT DISRESPECT THE LORD OR THE SERVANTS OF GOD. "Do not despise prophesyings" - 1 Thess. 5:20. Achan stole the holy things and lost his life, his entire family paid the price for his evil, and so will many who continue to disdain the words of the Lord. Hear the words of the Lord.





I have spoken many times clearly on this matter, but it keeps coming up because people are continuously defiant against the Lord. He will handle these things Himself in ways I will never know about, and that is people's choices coming back to them. Those who receive these judgements will KNOW it is God troubling them. They will KNOW it's HIM they offended first and foremost, and that it's HIS JEALOUSY for His own honor that makes Him deal with them harshly. People are too familiar with God in this generation. It's like they're drunk on something that tells them He's someone to treat anyhow. But He says: Everything in your life is cheap and common, so you think *I AM cheap and common. You do whatever you like with your things, so you think you can do the same with MY THINGS. THAT IS NOT THE CASE." Old Testament people would never dream of doing, speaking and acting the way modern Christians do, but this generation has lost its way already- it is the most prideful, rebellious and lawless of all those that came before.





The slanderers and those who scoff and curse with malice are in another class completely.





This warning is for believers FIRST AND FOREMOST - So please listen well for your understanding. If you steal, plagiarize, repeat my dreams, prophetic words and visions in way as if you received them directly from the Lord, copy and paste without proper and complete labelling of prophecies or video, print en masse and distribute (i.e. publishing, not just sharing to others), download my blog and videos and redistribute (i.e. mass distribution, not just sharing via a channel or social media platform); if you steal these messages for your blog or book or page or website, or go around teaching these things without acknowledging where you heard them first, or basically do any work with TMV Materials to make them appear AS YOUR OWN- you have fallen into the category being discussed in this video. You are ignoring all the past times I have said, "Stop stealing from the Lord", so you and God will work it out on the back end, while I on the front end will continue forward as I always have. God bless you, and hear the words of the Lord. 🕊🙏🏽🌺



