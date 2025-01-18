BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Here’s why Organic Black Cumin Seed Oil is a delicious and nutritious addition to your daily routine
Groovy Bee
Groovy BeeCheckmark Icon
3 months ago

The Groovy Bee Store wants to make it easy for you to enjoy the many health benefits of Organic Black Cumin Seed Oil. That’s why we’re proud to introduce Health Ranger Select Organic Black Cumin Seed Oil.

 

Our premium product is 100% pure black cumin seed oil that has been carefully cold-pressed to retain maximum nutrition and potency. We've packaged it in an amber glass bottle for maximum protection against light and to ensure long-lasting freshness.

 

You can add Health Ranger Select Organic Black Cumin Seed Oil to your favorite smoothies, shakes, chai tea lattes and other beverages. You can also drizzle black cumin seed oil on your favorite soups, stews, dips, salad dressings, pizzas, pasta and meat and grain dishes.

 

Our premium organic black cumin seed oil is non-China, certified Kosher and organic. It contains no gluten, GMOs, fillers, artificial sweeteners, color additives or preservatives and is thoroughly lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.

 

Shop at GroovyBee.com

health benefitsorganicpurenutritiousdelicioushealth ranger selectblack cumin seed oilgroovy bee
