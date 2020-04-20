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The John Podesta Emails to the Clinton-Occult Connection
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149 views • April 20, 2020
The America Patriot channel likes to use two independent sources. On the film Shadow Land, it may be hard to believe such things are even real. Here is an edited re-mastered broadcast from the Hagmann report when the John Podesta emails were 1st released in 2016. This remastered edition was sitting on the external hard drive for a while and now is a good time to release it.
Doc Marquis and Joe Hagmann have since passed away, you can't stop time from rolling on.
Doc Marquis and Joe Hagmann have since passed away, you can't stop time from rolling on.
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