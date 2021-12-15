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Bill of Rights: The Untold Story of Why it Exists
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133 views • December 15, 2021
Most people associate passage of amendments in the 1st Congress with the dogged persistence of Rep. James Madison. But if it weren’t for the efforts of patriots like Richard Henry Lee, Samuel Adams, George Mason and John Hancock, he may never have had the opportunity. Learn the history and the foundational principles behind the debate over adding a Bill of Rights to the Constitution.
Path to Liberty: December 15, 2021
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Path to Liberty: December 15, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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